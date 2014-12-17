CLOSE
TSA Advice While Traveling During the Holidays

TSA

Lots of travelers will take to the skies in the coming days with peak travel starting next Monday through Christmas
Eve and then again from Jan. 2-4. According to AAA an estimated 98 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season.

Airport officials at RDU are teaming up with the TSA and giving some advice to make your experience as smooth as possible.
As a general rule, liquids of more than 3 ounces can’t be taken through security. However, the TSA can make exceptions for medicines, baby formula, food and breast milk in reasonable amounts. Travelers who plan to catch a flight this holiday are encouraged to review the full list of prohibited items before packing.

It’s recommended you go through checkpoint with unwrapped gifts. Click here for more details

