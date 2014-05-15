CLOSE
DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

Did KeKe Wyatt Pull Someone Out Of The Closet? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

403 reads
Leave a comment
Divas 26 Concert for AIDS Awareness

Source: Hugh Dillon/WENN.com / WENN

“R&B Divas” star KeKe Wyatt has never been one to bite her tongue and she definitely isn’t starting now! She joined “The D.L. Hughley Show” and dropped a bombshell hint about an artist she’s known for working with.

Listen to the audio player to hear which question was asked in this edition of  This or That that put KeKe in the hot seat! In addition, hear her talk about her relationships with her cast mates, her forthcoming project “Ke’Ke’,” and why she’d rather die before doing anything with her ex-husband.

Click here to download “Ke’Ke’” and enjoy KeKe Wyatt’s latest single “Fall In Love” by checking out the video below.

RELATED: R&B Divas: KeKe’s Family Kitchen Fight! [SNEAK PEEK]

RELATED: Lil Mo Slams Nicci Gilbert For Talking Reckless About Her

RELATED: Ex-Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson Makes Her Way To “R&B Divas: Atlanta”

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

Did KeKe Wyatt Pull Someone Out Of The Closet? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Avant , Avant gay , gay celebs , keke wyatt , KeKe Wyatt Avant , R&B Divas , This Or That

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nick Cannon Vows To Finish Nipsey Hussle’s Documentary…
 12 hours ago
04.03.19
Anthony Anderson Doesn’t Consider Marijuana A Drug
 15 hours ago
04.03.19
Trump Has A New Trick To Win The…
 15 hours ago
04.03.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Pay Attention To The…
 15 hours ago
04.03.19
Lori Lightfoot Becomes Chicago’s First Black Female Mayor,…
 15 hours ago
04.03.19
Zachary Levi & The SHAZAM! Cast Talk R…
 15 hours ago
04.03.19
Mo’Nique On Wendy Williams’ Drama: ‘You Know Everybody’s…
 23 hours ago
04.03.19
Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Post About Nipsey Hussle:…
 1 day ago
04.03.19
Platonic Passion: A Timeline Of August Alsina Getting…
 1 day ago
04.02.19
UNC Suspends Women’s Basketball Staff And Begins Review…
 1 day ago
04.03.19
Cardi B and Travis Scott Headline Made In…
 2 days ago
04.03.19
shuri-avengers: end game poster
New ‘Avengers’ Trailer Released As Tickets Go On…
 2 days ago
04.02.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 2 days ago
04.02.19
In His Own Words: Nipsey Hussle On ‘Victory…
 2 days ago
04.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close