“R&B Divas” star KeKe Wyatt has never been one to bite her tongue and she definitely isn’t starting now! She joined “The D.L. Hughley Show” and dropped a bombshell hint about an artist she’s known for working with.

Follow @TheDLHughleyShow

Listen to the audio player to hear which question was asked in this edition of This or That that put KeKe in the hot seat! In addition, hear her talk about her relationships with her cast mates, her forthcoming project “Ke’Ke’,” and why she’d rather die before doing anything with her ex-husband.

Click here to download “Ke’Ke’” and enjoy KeKe Wyatt’s latest single “Fall In Love” by checking out the video below.

RELATED: R&B Divas: KeKe’s Family Kitchen Fight! [SNEAK PEEK]

RELATED: Lil Mo Slams Nicci Gilbert For Talking Reckless About Her

RELATED: Ex-Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson Makes Her Way To “R&B Divas: Atlanta”

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

Did KeKe Wyatt Pull Someone Out Of The Closet? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com