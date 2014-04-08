Birdman Bought Justin Beiber A What?!

Life is pretty sweet for Canadian pop sensation, Justin Beiber.

Seems as if the young star received a $2M Bugatti from Birdman — just because.

We know the Beibs has been hanging out with the YMCMB crew for the last few months but anybody else find it odd that the CEO of Cash Money Records would buy such an elaborate gift for a young boy?

It’s not as if Justin needs the money or even a record deal.

You tell us, perfectly normal or really questionable?

(Photo Source: PR Photos, Justin Beiber’s Instagram)

