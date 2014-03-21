Hillside Drumline Scholarship Competition On Saturday



The Hillside High School Band Program will host its eighth-annual Mike Tilley Scholarship Drumline Competition, Saturday, March 22, 2014, 2:00pm, Hillside High School Gym (3727 Fayetteville St Durham, NC). This annual event attracts top high school and college bands from across the state, it also serves as a funding source for the Mike Tilley Scholarship Fund. It was established to fund a scholarship program for band students at Hillside High School.

The competition, in addition to its scholarship initiative, aims to raise awareness of depression and is held in honor of former Hillside student and musician Mike Tilley, who died just before his graduation in 2005. The HHS Band Program has hosted this event since 2006 in his memory.

