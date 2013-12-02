CLOSE
COMMENTARY: For the GOP, Obama Hatred Never Takes a Holiday

During the holiday season, a period where goodwill is traditionally embraced, it’s discouraging – but not surprising — to watch conservatives unleash their contempt for President Barack Obama.

Here’s the most recent example. Dinesh D’Souza, the right-wing commentator and filmmaker who released the biased documentary “2016: Obama’s America,” tweeted a message last week that caused an online furor.

“I am thankful this week when I remember that America is big enough and great enough to survive Grown-Up Trayvon in the White House!”

Wonderful holiday sentiment: Calling Obama a “Grown-Up Trayvon?” What does D’Souza actually mean?

“Feigned outrage on the left over me calling Obama ‘grown up Trayvon’ except that Obama likened himself to Trayvon!” D’Souza tweeted.

Why is D’Souza making a critical reference to Obama’s comments after the acquittal of George Zimmerman who claimed self-defense when he shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin?

Critics of D’Souza responded quickly. One tweeter asked: “So is D’Souza’s point that Obama should be shot?”

Interesting question.

D’Souza’s remarks are not only vile and inappropriate when directed at the president, but he also disrespects the memory of Trayvon Martin. D’Souza has absolutely no compassion for Martin’s parents who are still grieving over the loss of their son.

And Republicans actually wonder out loud why they can’t get black folks to join the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, the president’s remarks about Trayvon Martin were right on point.

“When Trayvon Martin was first shot, I said that this could have been my son,” the president said in July. “Another way of saying that is Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago.”

