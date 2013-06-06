CLOSE
Paris Jackson: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Rushed To Hospital After Suicide Attempt [VIDEO]

Paris Jackson, 15, the daughter of the late, great Michael Jackson, is “physically fine” after a potential suicide attempt in her Calabasas, California home, reports CBS.

Her biological mother, Debbie Rowe, confirmed the attempt to ETOnline, and a 911 dispatch call reveals that Paris cut herself with a kitchen knife and took as many as 20 ibuprofen pills.

According to a family source, Paris was angry because she wasn’t given permission to attend rocker Marilyn Manson’s concert and took to her Twitter page hours before the attempted suicide to voice her frustration.

Beginning with stating that a conversation escalated quickly, to questioning why tears are salty, Paris’ last tweet is now very revealing:

Several members of the Jackson family released statements thanking people for their support:

“Being a sensitive 15 year old is difficult no matter who you are,”  wrote Perry Sanders Jr., attorney for Katherine Jackson. “It is especially difficult when you lose the person closest to you. Paris is physically fine and is getting appropriate medical attention. Please respect her privacy and the family’s privacy.”

Michael Jackson’s brothers Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson told ET, “Thank you for the outpouring of concern and support for Paris. She is safe and doing fine. We truly appreciate you respecting our family’s privacy at this time.”

La Toya Jackson added, “We are grateful and appreciate the overwhelming concern for Paris from both the public and the media, but request privacy at this time while our family handles these issues together.”

We appreciate everyone’s thoughts for Paris at this time and their respect for the family’s privacy,” said a statement from Eric George, an attorney for Rowe.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Katherine Jackson shares guardianship of her son’s three children — Paris, Prince, 16, and Blanket, 11 — with the singer’s nephew, TJ Jackson.

