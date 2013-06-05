Whitney Houston’s Daughter Gets Evicted

Bobbi Kris and boyfriend Nick liked to party all hours of the day and night, and their neighbors downstairs couldn’t take it anymore. The neighbors kept a steady stream of complaints to management until finally Bobbi and Nick were asked to leave. It’s reported that Bobbi Kristina Brown left a handwritten letter for her neighbors after she was reportedly evicted from her Georgia apartment … AND IT WASN’T NICE!!!
The note reads …
“Thanks
You are sh*t at the bottom of our shoe.
Thank You for making a hard year harder.
You are a miserable couple and always will be.
You were honored to have us living above you and you couldn’t stand such a young beautiful couple far more successful than you ever will be.
I pray your misery doesn’t rub off on your innocent little baby.” OUCH!