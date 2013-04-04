Let’s Send Dennis Rodman back to North Korea… on a Missile MORNING MINUTE

PLAY AUDIO

This is Chris Paul from the TJMS running through the top stories in roughly sixty seconds with The Morning Minute.

Breaking news: North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un has threatened the United States with an all-out nuclear attack that he says will be merciless. President Obama, now is the time to send Dennis Rodman back to North Korean, mm-hmm, strapped to the tip of a missile. That’s called two for one.

