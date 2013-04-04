CLOSE
This is Chris Paul from the TJMS running through the top stories in roughly sixty seconds with The Morning Minute.

Breaking news:  North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un has threatened the United States with an all-out nuclear attack that he says will be merciless.  President Obama, now is the time to send Dennis Rodman back to North Korean, mm-hmm, strapped to the tip of a missile.  That’s called two for one.

Let’s Send Dennis Rodman back to North Korea… on a Missile MORNING MINUTE was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

dennis rodman , Kim Jong Un , Lamar Odom , Morning Minute

