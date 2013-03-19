What’s been speculated about is now official as Golf superstar Tiger Woods and World Cup skiing champion Lindsey Vonn both announced their romance to the world via their Facebook pages. Tiger explained that the couple had been friends for quite some time and the friendship has now evolved into a more personal and romantic relationship, one that Woods says he will not be publicly addressing again and wishes the rublic and the media would respect the couple’s privacy.

No wedding bells just yet, and according to Woods, there will be no daily reports of the couple’s status and that they would prefer to keep the details of their relationship between family and close friends. Vonn, who still bears the last name of her ex-husband Thomas, was officially divorced in January but decided to keep the name for obvious business reasons. Many in the media have tried to link Tiger’s recent resurgence on the golf course to his new relationship with Vonn.

No More Speculation, The Rumors Are True: Tiger Woods & Lindsey Vonn Are Officially A Couple was originally published on kissrichmond.com

