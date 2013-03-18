CLOSE
Radio One
“The Bible” Satan Character Resembles President Obama

“The Bible” has been very successful miniseries for the History channel, but viewers have taken to the internet after noticing that the actor cast in the role of Satan looks quite a bit like President Barack Obama.

A number of Twitter users noticed the similarity on Sunday. Among them was Glenn Beck, who first tweeted that the series was “one of the most important shows in decades,” then posted a screenshot of Ouazanni and asked if others thought he looked like “That Guy,” Beck’s preferred term for Obama.

“The Bible” Satan Character Resembles President Obama was originally published on kissrichmond.com

