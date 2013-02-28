11-Year-Old Boy Checks Dallas City Council Members On Rude Behavior

David Williams, an 11-year-old student, went to a Dallas City Council meeting on Wednesday to learn, but ended up delivering an unexpected lecture, Fox 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth reports.

He was dressed for the occasion: tucked-in shirt and pressed jeans. Barely tall enough to speak in to the mic, Williams’ head peered over the podium. His question to members was, “What is an alternative for the teachers to keep the schools safe in DISD without having to bring dangerous weapons to school?”

Though, when he returned to his seat, Williams noticed that the councilmembers were distracted and were walking around while meeting attendees were addressing them. Williams refused to overlook the members’ rude behavior. “Do you feel it is acceptable for city council members to be up and walking around while constituents are addressing them?”

The question took everyone in attendance by surprise, including the boy’s mother, Shatara Mathis. “I was very proud because sometimes it’s out of the mouth of a babe that you really get enlightened as an adult,” she said.

Councilmember Dwaine Caraway also praised the young man’s courage. “Let me first be apologetic to you because I do walk a lot around here but we had to keep things going at times but it is not so respectful to walk around when visitors are speaking so I will adhere to that as well,” the councilmember told the boy.

When a reporter asked Williams if he wanted to be a councilmember someday, he said he’d prefer to be President of the United States.

