Residents Turns Out For Henderson Crime Meeting

A terrified community searching for answers from police met Tuesday night in Henderson after a recent rash of violent carjacking and assaults.

A capacity crowd filled Rollins Elementary School to find out exactly what police are doing about the problem.

“Basically, I feel like we just got the shaft, like they just sugar coated it, like they do everything that’s going on in this town,” said Henderson resident Seneca Nicholson-Pitts.

That’s the response following a community meeting many here thought would ease worries over a recent rash of crimes.

“Not one thing has been said about two sexual assaults, what else has happened, kidnappings all at gunpoint,” said Henderson resident Laura Edwards. “Nobody said anything.”

Instead, what the overflow crowd of roughly 400 heard were students from various Vance County schools. Some talked about campus safety.

“I don’t feel safe in my school at all, why because there are a lot of gang members that attend in my school,” said Henderson Middle School student Jada Kingsbury.

Other comments came from pre-selected adults pushing parenting.

“It takes a father and a mother to work with these children,” said Henderson resident Arnold Booth.

The women carjacked and raped at gunpoint this month were never mentioned specifically.