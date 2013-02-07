CLOSE
National
Home

PETA Slams Beyoncé For Wearing Skins During Super Bowl Performance

0 reads
Leave a comment

First Beyoncé (pictured) was criticized for not singing live at President Barack Obama’s Inauguration last month, now the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are skewering her for the outfit she sported during her halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, reports USA Today.

RELATED: Conservative Writer Wants Beyoncé To ‘Put A Dress On’

Apparently, the animal rights group was not pleased with the songstress’ wardrobe selection of leather, python, and iguana and are taking her to task. Beyoncé’s controversial outfit was created by New York City designer Rubin Singer and included a cropped black leather motorcycle jacket and leather bodysuit accented by python and iguana strips with lace insets.

PETA released the following statement with regards to Beyoncé’s seemingly unabashed display of her use of animal skins:

We would take a bet that if Beyoncé watched our video exposés here and here, she’d probably not want to be seen again in anything made of snakes, lizards, rabbits, or other animals who died painfully. Today’s fashions are trending toward humane vegan options, and Beyoncé’s Super Bowl outfit missed the mark on that score.

The animal activists organization’s ire was also raised when the performer wore a Christian Dior black mink coat to the inauguration last month.

Sound off!

Maybe Beyoncé will now think twice about sporting furs, mink eyelashes and skins?  Nah, I think not!

PETA Slams Beyoncé For Wearing Skins During Super Bowl Performance was originally published on newsone.com

Beyonce Knowles , PETA

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 17 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 17 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 17 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 18 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 21 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close