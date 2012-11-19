Kevin Clash’s Accuser Says He Didn’t Lie – Wants out of Settlement

Just when the voice of Elmo, Kevin Clash, thought it was safe to resume his life, he gets the bomb dropped on him one more time.

Now, Sheldon Stephens, who accused Clash of having sex with him while he was underage, wants to recant his recant, so to speak. He’s back to standing by his original story that Clash had underage sex with him.

According to TMZ, he’s now claiming that he was pressured into recanting it, and is now interviewing lawyers to help him undo his settlement.

As we reported, Clash and Sheldon Stephens entered into a settlement in which Clash agreed to pay Stephens $125,000, but in return the agreement provides the following:

“Stephens agrees that immediately upon execution of this Agreement, his counsel, Andreozzi & Associates, P.C., shall release the [following] statement … ‘He [Stephens] wants it to be known that his sexual relationship with Mr. Clash was an adult consensual relationship.’”

TMZ says Stephens met with attorneys in Los Angeles and told them he was pressured into recanting his allegation and insists he’s telling the truth when he says he had sex with Clash when he was 16.

Stephens, 23, is telling lawyers he will gladly forfeit the $125,000 to restore his name. Stephens is saying he was literally crying during the final negotiations and repeatedly said he didn’t want to sign.

Clash’s lawyer told TMZ Friday he would have no comment on the settlement story.

