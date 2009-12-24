XMAS VIDEO: The Emotions “What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas”

CLOSE
The Emotions hit big in the late 70s with “Best Of My Love” and “Boogie Wonderland” (with Earth Wind & Fire). This holiday tune from earlier in their career is a bit of a downer, but it’s still worth listening to in order to remember those who may be spending this holiday season alone!

