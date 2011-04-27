Zoe Kravitz Smokes A Cig, Shows Off Abs For Wonderland Mag

Zoe Kravitz poses for Wonderland magazine’s April/May 2011 issue wearing designs by Alexander Wang, Emilio Pucci, Versace and Chloe. In the black-and-white shoot, she smokes a cigarette, shows off her abs, and makes moves in a Hannah Marshall dress.

