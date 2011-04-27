CLOSE
Photos
Home

Zoe Kravitz Smokes A Cig, Shows Off Abs For Wonderland Mag

1 reads
Leave a comment

Zoe Kravitz Wonderland MagazineZoe Kravitz poses for Wonderland magazine’s April/May 2011 issue wearing designs by Alexander Wang, Emilio Pucci, Versace and Chloe. In the black-and-white shoot, she smokes a cigarette, shows off her abs, and makes moves in a Hannah Marshall dress.

Zoe Kravitz Debuts Two-Tone Hair At Tribeca Film Festival [PHOTOS]

Zoe Kravitz Named “Hot Progeny” By Rolling Stone Mag [PHOTOS]

Kelis Dons Menswear For Wonderland Magazine [PHOTOS]

Which black-and-white shoot do you like better? This one or her BlackBook magazine set? See it here: Zoe Kravitz Tells BlackBook: “I Want To Be Known As An Actress” [PHOTOS]

Wonderland Magazine , Zoe Kravitz

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 20 hours ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 23 hours ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close