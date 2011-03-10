CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DIDDY HONORED WITH ROBIE AWARD FOR PHILANTHROPIC WORK

0 reads
Leave a comment

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be known for his music endeavors, but his philanthropic work received top billing, with an award during the Jackie Robinson Foundation annual ROBIE Awards in New York City on Monday.

Diddy, who was one of many guests, at the black-tie gala held at the Waldorf-Astoria, was happy to receive the honor. “I’m so proud of all the Jackie Robinson Scholars…and I’m so blessed they would honor me with a ROBIE award,” he wrote on his Twitter page. The awards dinner also helped raise money for the Jackie Robinson Foundation’s minority scholarship and mentoring program. For the 2010-2011 academic year, the organizations awarded 220 Foundation scholars attending 92 different colleges and universities, and representing 31 states. The hands-on scholarship award also includes peer and professional mentoring, internship placement and leadership training.

Diddy , Robie Award

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close