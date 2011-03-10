DIDDY HONORED WITH ROBIE AWARD FOR PHILANTHROPIC WORK

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be known for his music endeavors, but his philanthropic work received top billing, with an award during the Jackie Robinson Foundation annual ROBIE Awards in New York City on Monday.

Diddy, who was one of many guests, at the black-tie gala held at the Waldorf-Astoria, was happy to receive the honor. “I’m so proud of all the Jackie Robinson Scholars…and I’m so blessed they would honor me with a ROBIE award,” he wrote on his Twitter page. The awards dinner also helped raise money for the Jackie Robinson Foundation’s minority scholarship and mentoring program. For the 2010-2011 academic year, the organizations awarded 220 Foundation scholars attending 92 different colleges and universities, and representing 31 states. The hands-on scholarship award also includes peer and professional mentoring, internship placement and leadership training.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: