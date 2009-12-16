CLOSE
Charlie Murphy’s Wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, Dies

Tisha Taylor Murphy, the wife of actor/comedian Charlie Murphy — star of “Chappelle’s Show” and older brother to Eddie — succumbed to a long battle with cancer, dying Sunday in her sleep at the couple’s home in New Jersey.

“Tisha Taylor Murphy, wife of comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, passed away peacefully on Sunday with family at her side after facing the challenges of cancer for the past two years,” Murphy’s publicist, Lyndsey Jacobs, confirmed to MTV News in a statement. “The Murphy Family appreciates all of the support they have received from friends and fans and requests privacy during this very difficult time.”

The Murphys were married in 1997 and have two children together. Charlie Murphy has a third child from a previous relationship.

Charles Quinton “Charlie” Murphy, 50 years old, was born in Brooklyn and raised by his mother and stepfather after his birth father left the family and was later stabbed to death. After serving in the United States Navy, he began a career as a comedian, often sharing the spotlight with his superstar younger brother whose career took off just as his was beginning. Charlie Murphy made his feature-film debut alongside Eddie in 1989’s “Harlem Nights,” then went on to appear in “CB4” and “Night at the Museum.”

Murphy’s greatest success, however, came with the 2003-06 TV hit “Chappelle’s Show,” where he was a recurring character actor. Starring in classic sketches that cast him as himself in “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories,” the comedian would remember his “adventures” in Eddie’s entourage, hanging out with the likes of Prince and Rick James. Although the show was a huge success, it left the air when Dave Chappelle walked away from the series. Most recently, Murphy has been providing a voice for the animated series “The Boondocks” and filming the upcoming movies “Our Family Wedding” and “Co2.”

