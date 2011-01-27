CLOSE
Youth
Beauty Beat: Walmart Debuts Tween Makeup Line

VIA: ESSENCE.COM

Remember back in the day, when most girls weren’t allowed to wear makeup until their sixteenth birthday? If Walmart has their way, girls as young as eight will soon be rocking smoky eyes on playdates! In February, the mega-chain is debuting GeoGirl, a new makeup collection targeted for eight to twelve-year-olds. The line will include sixty-nine products, including blush, mascara, face shimmer, lipstick and, bizarrely enough, anti-aging products.

