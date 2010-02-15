CLOSE
Cause Of Weekend Illnesses Still Unknown

The cause of an illness that struck about 150 students attending a leadership conference at the downtown Raleigh Sheraton hotel Saturday still hasn’t been determined. Wake County Public Affairs Manager Sarah Williamson-Baker said yesterday that the county health department is investigating the outbreak.

About 1,000 students from across North Carolina were attending the four-day, annual Youth & Government conference, a leadership event for high school students sponsored by the YMCA. On Saturday morning, some attendees reported stomach discomfort, vomiting and diarrhea.

Emergency personnel set up a triage center outside the hotel to isolate and treat students.

