Say What: Jermaine Jackson Tormented Over Jackson 5 Split?

Even though years have passed since they first debuted and later went separate ways, Jermaine Jackson says he has not forgotten the feeling of being “alone” and the backlash received from fans who blamed him for the Jackson 5 coming to an end. In a scene that will soon be seen on the anticipated A&E Jackson reality show, Jackson cries when recalling the year 1976.

“Do you know what it is to be alone? Just to be alone?” Jermaine says, choking up, in preview of ‘The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty”. “I’m out in the streets and kids are saying, ‘We don’t want your autograph, ’cause you’re the one that broke the group up.’”

According to Jackson, fans were not enthused with his decision to stay behind out of “loyalty” to Motown while the rest of the group jumped to CBS Records in 1976.

‘The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty’ premieres on A&E Sunday, December 13.

