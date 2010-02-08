American Idol Contestant – Haeley Vaughn

VIA: AOLtelevision.com

Haeley Vaughn shocked American Idol judges with her cute personality and Pop Country singing style. She is the first black pop country mainstream singer that American Idol has ever seen, and she represents well. Check out her American Idol audition below:

Simon Cowell was enamored with her right away. “Cute little thing, aren’t you,” he grinned. “What I like about you is you’re different. You’re not coming in and singing Mary J. Blige, therefore you stand out a little bit. You obviously love that kind of music and I think you’re infectious. You’ve got a great smile.”

