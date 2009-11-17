CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Boyz II Men sending out ‘Love’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: www.cnn.com

There’s no doubt that Boyz II Men know a little something about love. The superstar R&B group even used the word as the title of their new album.

“Love” is their second project of cover tunes and also marks another go-round working with “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson, who was a producer on the successful “Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA.”

The group covers a variety of love tunes, including Journey’s “Open Arms,” the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” and “In My Life” by the Beatles.

Boyz II Men clearly still loves performing, as they spend most of the year on the road thrilling fans with their classic hits like “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love To You.”

Members Wanya Morris and Nate Morris (fellow member Shawn Stockman was sick with the H1N1 virus) spoke with CNN about their latest musical endeavor, what music puts them in the mood and whether fans should expect a reunion with former member Michael McCary.

Read more.

Boyz II Men , Motown , Randy Jackson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close