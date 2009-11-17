Boyz II Men sending out ‘Love’

Via: www.cnn.com

There’s no doubt that Boyz II Men know a little something about love. The superstar R&B group even used the word as the title of their new album.

“Love” is their second project of cover tunes and also marks another go-round working with “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson, who was a producer on the successful “Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA.”

The group covers a variety of love tunes, including Journey’s “Open Arms,” the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” and “In My Life” by the Beatles.

Boyz II Men clearly still loves performing, as they spend most of the year on the road thrilling fans with their classic hits like “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love To You.”

Members Wanya Morris and Nate Morris (fellow member Shawn Stockman was sick with the H1N1 virus) spoke with CNN about their latest musical endeavor, what music puts them in the mood and whether fans should expect a reunion with former member Michael McCary.

