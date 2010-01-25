Donations to Haiti Deductible on 2009 Returns

Via NYTimes:

If you made a charitable contribution to the relief effort in Haiti, you may be able to claim a deduction on your 2009 tax return.

Normally, contributions are deductible only for the same tax year in which they are made, but both houses of Congress moved quickly to make an exception, which allows taxpayers who itemize their tax deductions to deduct their donations on their 2009 returns for qualified Haiti disaster relief. President Obama is expected to sign the measure shortly.

Donations must have been made between January 11 and March 1 and must be made to a domestic charity assisting Haiti to be eligible to claim your donation on your 2009 returns.

