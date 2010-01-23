CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Evening of Stars Airdate Set

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Via SingersRoom.com

Featuring performances from Chrisette Michele, Akon, Natalie Cole, Ledisi, Johnny Gill and more, the UNCF helmed ‘An Evening of Stars’ has received an official air date.

Taped late 2009, ‘An Evening of Stars’ honored legendary R&B/soul singer Lionel Richie with the UNCF Award of Excellence.

“This year’s An Evening of Stars® program is special because in honoring the great Lionel Richie, we are for the first time honoring a graduate of a UNCF member institution, Tuskegee University,” said Michael L. Lomax, Ph.D., UNCF president and CEO. “The show is filled with high energy and ballad performances of Lionel Richie hits like Endless Love, Truly, I Call It Love and many more from his extensive song book, as we celebrate not only his contribution to the music industry but his dedication to minority education.  We are grateful for the support of all of our celebrities, sponsors and supporters, who enable UNCF to help promising students get the college degrees they need and our nation needs them to have.”

Read more.

akon , chrisette michele , evening of stars , johnny gill , ledisi , Lionel Richie , Natalie Cole , uncf

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close