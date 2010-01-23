Evening of Stars Airdate Set

Via SingersRoom.com

Featuring performances from Chrisette Michele, Akon, Natalie Cole, Ledisi, Johnny Gill and more, the UNCF helmed ‘An Evening of Stars’ has received an official air date.

Taped late 2009, ‘An Evening of Stars’ honored legendary R&B/soul singer Lionel Richie with the UNCF Award of Excellence.

“This year’s An Evening of Stars® program is special because in honoring the great Lionel Richie, we are for the first time honoring a graduate of a UNCF member institution, Tuskegee University,” said Michael L. Lomax, Ph.D., UNCF president and CEO. “The show is filled with high energy and ballad performances of Lionel Richie hits like Endless Love, Truly, I Call It Love and many more from his extensive song book, as we celebrate not only his contribution to the music industry but his dedication to minority education. We are grateful for the support of all of our celebrities, sponsors and supporters, who enable UNCF to help promising students get the college degrees they need and our nation needs them to have.”

