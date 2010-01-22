CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘New Amerykah, Part II’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via Billboard.com

According to Billboard, Erykah is scheduled to release “New Amerykah, Part II: Return of the Ankh,” on Feb. 23, 2010 on Universal Motown. The 38-year-old Dallas, Texas, born singer says the set is called “Part II” because unlike 2008’s more conscious-driven “New Amerykah Part I: 4th World War,” she is “more free and full of life” this time around.

“I called it ‘Part II: The Return of the Ankh’ because this album is the sister of the left side of my brain — it is the right side,” Badu explained during a listening session this week at New York City’s Chung King Studios. “‘Part I was the left side of my thoughts — it was more socially political and my thought process was more analytical. This time there wasn’t anything to be concerned with — the album is more emotional and flowy and talks about feelings. It reminds of the days of ‘Baduizm’ — this is just about beats and rhymes in a cipher.”

Read more.

billboard , Erykah Badu , new amerykah , new release , universal motown

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close