According to Billboard, Erykah is scheduled to release “New Amerykah, Part II: Return of the Ankh,” on Feb. 23, 2010 on Universal Motown. The 38-year-old Dallas, Texas, born singer says the set is called “Part II” because unlike 2008’s more conscious-driven “New Amerykah Part I: 4th World War,” she is “more free and full of life” this time around.

“I called it ‘Part II: The Return of the Ankh’ because this album is the sister of the left side of my brain — it is the right side,” Badu explained during a listening session this week at New York City’s Chung King Studios. “‘Part I was the left side of my thoughts — it was more socially political and my thought process was more analytical. This time there wasn’t anything to be concerned with — the album is more emotional and flowy and talks about feelings. It reminds of the days of ‘Baduizm’ — this is just about beats and rhymes in a cipher.”

