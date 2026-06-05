Listen Live

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is facing major backlash after introducing Donald Trump at a recent rally, reigniting the debate over sports, politics, and whether athletes should publicly align themselves with political figures. The discussion examines whether reporters are justified in asking Dart about his political views and what comes with voluntarily stepping into the political spotlight. The conversation also expands into a larger issue: should young athletes be expected to become activists? With the NAACP calling on Black athletes to reconsider attending certain universities in states affected by recent voting rights decisions, questions arise about responsibility, sacrifice, and who should be leading social movements in modern America. From locker room dynamics and athlete activism to politics in sports, this episode tackles one of the most complicated conversations in sports today.

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
28 Items

Trump Confirms He'll Attend NBA Finals In New York & Gets Accused Of Ruining The Vibes

7hr

Comments

They Manifested Michelle Obama — How A Group Of Maryland Seniors Got The Ultimate Graduation Speaker

8hr

Comments
3 Items

Cassie Has Quietly Left The U.S. After Another Shocking Lawsuit — And Says She’s Not Coming Back

9hr

Comments
Trending
7 Items

Trending

Charles Oakley’s Complicated History With The Knicks

9hr

Comments
10 Items

Kevin Durant Epically Fails To Hide In A Bush While Out With Mystery Woman, Jokes Follow

9hr

Comments
3 Items

Chef Jernard Gives The Caesar Salad A 'Kicked-Up' Southern Makeover On 'New Soul Kitchen' — And We Need A Plate Immediately

10hr

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close