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MLB legend and 1501 Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford joins The Fumble for an unfiltered conversation about baseball culture, race, parenting, music, and life after sports. Crawford opens up about the challenges Black athletes still face in baseball, why the sport remains difficult to access financially, and why cities like Boston still carry a complicated reputation among Black players. He also reflects on the Megan Thee Stallion fallout, lessons learned from the music business, raising a son now playing in the majors, and the realities of clubhouse culture inside Major League Baseball. Plus, Carl shares hilarious and unbelievable rookie hazing stories involving dresses, Hooters shorts, and Dodgers veterans taking things way too far. From sports to music to Houston culture, this conversation covers it all.

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