Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For ‘Grownish’ Spring Finale

Posted 21 hours ago

Aaliyah was known for her angelic vocals, incredibly trendy songs and her undeniable fashion and style. It’s no wonder her influence continues to transcends generations. Yara Shahidi recently channeled the late pop icon for the Spring finale of Grownish and she did that!

Yara is one of our favorite young fashionistas. She stunned in Gucci in Milan Fashion Week and keeps it cute on the ‘gram. Yara posted a teaser clip from the finale that pays homage to the 90s. Yara, who plays Zoey on the hit show, can be seen with her swoop bangs and Tommy Hilfiger ensemble.

Yara isn’t the only youngster to pay homage to Aaliyah. Ryan Destiny gave us Aaliyah dance vibes with her music video Same.

It’s safe to say Aaliyah’s style will never go out of style.

Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For ‘Grownish’ Spring Finale  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three

GROWN-ISH – "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number" – Zoey's twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he's the reason Jazz is distracted from track. This episode of "grown-ish" airs Thursday, March 5, at 8:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. YARA SHAHIDI

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty

GROWN-ISH – “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” – Zoey’s twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he’s the reason Jazz is distracted from track. This episode of “grown-ish” airs Thursday, March 5, at 8:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) YARA SHAHIDI, LUKA SABBAT, RYAN DESTINY, JORDAN BUHAT photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,birthday,usa,celebration,television show,california,city of los angeles,decisions,large,yara shahidi,luka sabbat,ryan destiny,grown-ish,unexpected

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty

GROWN-ISH – “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” – Zoey’s twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he’s the reason Jazz is distracted from track. This episode of “grown-ish” airs Thursday, March 5, at 8:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images)YARA SHAHIDI vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,birthday,usa,celebration,california,city of los angeles,decisions,large,yara shahidi,grown-ish,unexpected

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty

GROWN-ISH – “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” – Zoey’s twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he’s the reason Jazz is distracted from track. This episode of “grown-ish” airs Thursday, March 5, at 8:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images)YARA SHAHIDI vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,birthday,usa,celebration,california,city of los angeles,decisions,large,yara shahidi,grown-ish,unexpected

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty

GROWN-ISH – “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” – Zoey’s twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he’s the reason Jazz is distracted from track. This episode of “grown-ish” airs Thursday, March 5, at 8:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images)YARA SHAHIDI photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,birthday,usa,celebration,television show,california,city of los angeles,decisions,large,yara shahidi,grown-ish,unexpected

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty

GROWN-ISH – “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” – Zoey’s twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he’s the reason Jazz is distracted from track. This episode of “grown-ish” airs Thursday, March 5, at 8:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) TREVOR JACKSON, YARA SHAHIDI, LUKA SABBAT, RYAN DESTINY, FRANCIA RAISA, JORDAN BUHAT photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,birthday,usa,celebration,television show,california,city of los angeles,decisions,large,yara shahidi,trevor jackson – performer,luka sabbat,ryan destiny,francia raisa,grown-ish,unexpected

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty

GROWN-ISH – “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” – Zoey’s twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he’s the reason Jazz is distracted from track. This episode of “grown-ish” airs Thursday, March 5, at 8:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images)YARA SHAHIDI vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,birthday,usa,celebration,television show,california,city of los angeles,decisions,large,yara shahidi,grown-ish,unexpected

