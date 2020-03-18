CLOSE
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

Posted 11 hours ago

Day 5764768564 from working home due to the Coronavirus. Most jobs require employees to come into the office to get work done. Lately, there has been a worldwide epidemic with the COVID virus spreading at a rapid pace.

Most companies have ordered employees to work from home to avoid spreading the virus more than it already has been. Some people might not be used to working from home and catch themselves yawning at 1pm due to the lack of energy. We have the formula on how to get by! Check the list below for our top 10 ways to keep the day from moving slow.

1. Coffee, Coffee, COFFEE!

Coffee, Coffee, COFFEE! Source:iOne Video

2. Start your day early

Start your day early Source:Getty

3. Write down list of to-do’s

Write down list of to-do's Source:Getty

4. Find a designated room to get your work done

Find a designated room to get your work done Source:Getty

5. STAY FOCUSED!

STAY FOCUSED! Source:Getty

6. Read on your break

Read on your break Source:Getty

7. Listen to music while getting work done

Listen to music while getting work done Source:Getty

8. Avoid non work trips to social media

Avoid non work trips to social media Source:Getty

9. Dress up as if your going into the office

Dress up as if your going into the office Source:Getty

10. Keep a positive attitude

Keep a positive attitude Source:Getty
Close