Our favorite time of the year, Women’s History Month!

Women’s History Month should be celebrated all year round, but this particular month we like to highlight our queens that are killing the game.

Hard working, ambitious, beautiful queens! Today’s hard working woman is Issa Rae.

Rae is an actress most known from ‘Insecure’. She also has been recognized by all her great acting roles by winning a handful of award such as, Shorty Award for Best Web Series, Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical.

The multitalented Rae is a hard working woman and is a great role model for young aspiring actress/actors!

Related: Happy Women’s History Month: 10 Successful Black Women Changing History In Present Time

#WomensHistoryMonth: Issa Rae [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com