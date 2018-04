Continue reading Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At Women’s Empowerment 2018! [PHOTOS]

Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At Women's Empowerment 2018! [PHOTOS]

A timeless catalog of work. An iconic marriage. An award-winning book. An inextinguishable career. R&B vocalist Faith Evans has been in the game for a minute. Despite life's ups and downs the talented songstress continues to get better and better. See her perform at Women's Empowerment 2018: