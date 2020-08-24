Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List Of Sunken Black Folks Who Republicans May Invite

We already know Omarosa won’t be participating in the Republican National Convention (RNC). Neither will former Congresswoman Mia Love. Or even Gregory Cheadle, Donald Trump‘s “African American” and now-former Republican who the then-presidential candidate embarrassingly racially profiled on national TV under the guise of giving him a sincere shout out at one of his infamous rallies in 2016.

But while Trump has lost public support from the above Black folks, chances are more than likely Candace Owens will be right there showing all her teeth and spouting one of her trademark intellectually disingenuous diatribes that regurgitate Trump’s laughable lies about how no other president has done as much for Black people as he has.

However, despite what seems like an inflated percent of the small number of Black folks who have decidedly hopped off the Trump train in these four disastrous years since his consequential election, polling numbers show that he is still enjoying basically the same amount of support from Black voters that he was in 2016.

That’s because those former Black Trump supporters have been decidedly replaced with others who have become much more vehement in their defense of the president than their sunken predecessors ever were. And if Trump is going to have any legitimate chance of beating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Election Day (emphasis on “legitimate”) then he will need to rally his Black voter base — all 8 percent of them — and then some.

And that starts Monday with Day 1 of the RNC.

As of Monday, the only Black person the RNC has advertised will be speaking during its week of political propaganda is South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator and a faithful defender of the president despite Trump’s overt racism against Black and brown people in America.

But after him — and the pro-Hitler Candace Owens, of course — all bets were off as for who, if any other Black people, would be allowed to speak at this year’s RNC which, like last week’s successful Democratic National Convention, will be held remotely because of social distancing guidelines over the coronavirus, which has brought a massive death toll of Americans that nearly 60 percent of Republicans said was “acceptable,” according to a poll released over the weekend.

To be sure, Trump has a lot of work to do to increase the number of Black voters supporting his campaign for re-election. Republicans have already made no secret of inviting at least three suspected white supremacists to speak at the RNC, which was opening with Trump holding on to support from just 8 percent of Black voters, according to statistics compiled by Pew Research Center. If that slim figure, 3 percent is strong while the other 5 percent is still a bit iffy. Those numbers stood in stark contrast to 89 percent of Black voters favoring Biden, with 45 percent of that figure made up of a solid support base.

That matched the number of Black voters who cast ballots for Trump in 2016, according to exit polling provided by CNN. In that election, Trump also got 8 percent of the Black vote — enough to push him to victory (no matter how suspect that victory was).

All of which underscores the importance of Black voters for Trump; meaning that it’s a given he will almost assuredly have more than just Sen. Scott represent Black Republicans at the RNC in order to create a false vision of diversity and inclusion in the same political party that has readily and faithfully supported the president’s racist values and decisions.

Keep reading to find an alphabetically ordered list of the sunken Black conservatives who have a good chance of being featured at this year’s Republican National Convention.

Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List Of Sunken Black Folks Who Republicans May Invite was originally published on newsone.com