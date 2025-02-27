Who is Telbo Rackins?: Black Man Allegedly Killed by White Girlfriend Sparks Controversy

Source: koldo studio / Getty
What we know:
- A white woman from Georgia, Hannah Grace Cobb, has been charged with the fatal shooting of her 30-year-old Black boyfriend, Telvin “Telbo Rackins” Osborne.
- Police reveal that the couple was intoxicated before an argument broke out, which lead to the fatal shooting
- Osborne’s social media posts showing disdain for Black women resurfaced online, sparking online controversy as Osborne’s family asks for privacy
- Cobb was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Osborne
Who is Telbo Rackins?
The name Telbo Rackins
has been trending lately on social media, and for not so good reason.
Telvin “Telbo Rackins” Osborne, a Burke County father of four, was murdered, and his girlfriend is the alleged person of interest in the killing.
Hannah Grace Cobb , Osborne’s live-in girlfriend and mother of two of his children, was arrested Tuesday (Feb. 25) morning.
According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office
, the shooting occurred Sunday (Feb. 23) at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Four Points Road near Waynesboro. Police found Osborne suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital
Initially, Cobb declared the shooting was accidental, claiming she had been cleaning her firearm after a night out. After further investigation, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams confirmed that both Cobb and Osborne had been drinking before their argument escalated.
Cobb was charged
with involuntary manslaughter, simple battery, family violence, and reckless conduct in connection to the shooting,
Roderick Osborne Williams, ‘Telbo’s brother, took to social media to share his thoughts on his brothers passing.
“It sounds like a racist move,” Williams wrote. “Anybody out there knows something doesn’t sound right about that.”
The post, which has garnered nearly 400 shares and over 150 comments, was met with mixed reactions.
Some social media users expressed their condolences and shared sympathy for the loss, while others were less sympathetic, condemning Osbourne’s digital footprint.
In the wake of Osborne’s death, his social media history resurfaced on the web, revealing his true feelings for woman of color.
“Wyte girls >>>>>>>>> black girls” Osborne’s posted on X in 2012, with the username @WyteGirls_R_Fun.
The sheriff’s office has yet to comment on the viral post or Williams’ allegations.
See what social media is saying about Telbo Rackins below!
