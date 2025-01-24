'What to Watch' TV & Film This Week Includes 'Harlem' Season 3
‘What to Watch’ TV & Film This Week Includes ‘Harlem’ Season 3, Roy Wood Jr.’s Comedy Special & ‘Both Eyes Open’
entertainment lineup has something for everyone. From hilarious comedy to thought-provoking drama, our list is packed with your favorites. Read more and check out the trailers for what you need to add to your watchlist inside. The ladies of Prime Video’s “Harlem” are back, and they’re serving up more drama, laughs, and sisterhood. Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye return for Season 3 of “Harlem,” tackling career crossroads, love-life chaos, and their ever-evolving friendships. Created by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), the show continues to explore the complexities of navigating success and self-discovery as Black women in New York City. With its sharp writing and heartfelt moments, “Harlem” blends humor and heart, making it a standout series. Tune in to Prime Video and catch up with your favorite quartet as they redefine what it means to have it all. Fresh off his career-defining hosting of “The Daily Show,” Roy Wood Jr. delivers a hilarious and incisive new comedy special, Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers, streaming now on Hulu. Wood’s sharp wit takes center stage as he tackles everything from cancel culture and race relations to parenting with his signature blend of humor and biting social commentary. Known for his ability to find humor in the most unexpected places, Wood’s storytelling is equal parts entertaining and thought-provoking. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his comedy, this special is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys intelligent, laugh-out-loud humor. Both Eyes Open is the indie drama that has everyone talking. Written and directed by emerging filmmaker Ariel Julia Hairston, the film tells the horrifying story of Ally, who escapes an abusive relationship but hallucinates her abuser. She receives cryptic messages suggesting he’s nearby. As messages intensify and reality unravels, Ally faces an unexpected truth. Featuring standout performances and stunning cinematography, Both Eyes Open explores themes of grief, forgiveness, and resilience with nuance and depth. This moving thriller is in limited release, so be sure to check your local listings for showtimes. Whether you’re in the mood to laugh, cry, or simply binge something new, this week’s lineup has you covered. Get ready to laugh with Roy Wood Jr., dive into the vibrant world of “Harlem,” and reflect with Both Eyes Open.This week’s
Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV shows and films below:
1. 'Harlem' Season 3
Stream now on Prime Video.
2. 'Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers'
Stream now on Hulu.
3. 'Ms. Rachel'
Stream on Netflix Jan. 27.
4. 'Both Eyes Open'
Available to watch in select theaters.
5. 'Prime Target'
Available to stream on Apple TV+.
6. 'Star Trek: Section 31'
Available to stream on Paramount+.
7. 'Planet Earth: Asia'
Available to stream on AMC+.
8. 'The Night Agent' Season 2
Stream now on Netflix.
9. W.A.G.s to Riches
Stream now on Netflix.
10. 'One of Them Days'
Available to watch in theaters.
‘What to Watch’ TV & Film This Week Includes ‘Harlem’ Season 3, Roy Wood Jr.’s Comedy Special & ‘Both Eyes Open’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3