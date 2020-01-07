Who wouldn’t love the child of a dynasty?! So it’s even more reason we’re counting down all the reasons we love the oldest child of Beyonce and Jay-Z…. Blue Ivy Carter
The Latest:
- His Fashion Shall Reign: Prince’s Personal Designers Release A ‘1999’ Inspired Capsule Collection
- Somebody Thought It Would Be Cute To Release Bed Bugs In A Walmart
- Rihanna Starts Her New Year Off Au Natural On Instagram
- Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed
- Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black Students To Portray Slaves
- Rotimi Talks About His Surprise Ending On Power [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Local Churches Provide Support To Families Of Deported Soldiers
- Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault In Los Angeles
- GET THE LOOK: Recreate Cynthia Erivo’s Golden Globe Awards Glam
- Here’s How You Can Donate To The Displaced McDougald Terrace Families
We Love Blue Ivy Carter was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com