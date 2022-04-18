Verzuz: Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Cap Off An Epic Easter Sunday [Photos]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
What a night to remember.
To kick off the opening night of the brand new California Worship Center and Resurrection Sunday, an epic Verzuz battle took place between Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans. If you were introduced for the first time or a long-time fan of both duos, you were in for a treat. The sold-out crowd featured guests, including husband and wife Flex Alexander and Shanice, R&B star Major, Chante Moore, Stephen Hill, and the incomparable Stevie Wonder. Kev On Stage was the host fr the evening but as he said many times last night, he was there to enjoy this epic night as a fan and “church kid.”
Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans Battle It Out In Verzuz [Watch]
The Gospel was definitely felt last night as Erica and Tina Campbell and BeBe and CeCe Winans showed why they are 2 of Gospel music’s most Iconic groups. Take a look at some of the best moments from Easter Sunday’s Verzuz celebration.
1. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,medium group of people,cece winans,bebe winans,vibiana,erica campbell
2. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell aka Mary Mary perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,two people,three quarter length,cece winans,mary mary,vibiana,erica campbell
3. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Stevie Wonder attends Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,large group of people,cece winans,stevie wonder,vibiana
4. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Chante Moore attends Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,smiling,california,city of los angeles,three quarter length,cece winans,chante moore,vibiana
5. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: (L-R) Jill Carbone, Melyssa Ford, Mandy Mason and Jasmine Connor attend Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,four people,cece winans,melyssa ford – entertainer,vibiana
6. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Shanice Wilson and Flex Alexander attend Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,two people,cece winans,vibiana,flex alexander,shanice – us singer
7. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: American gospel music brother and sister duo, BeBe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,males,females,four people,brother,sister,cece winans,gospel music,bebe winans,vibiana
8. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Churchgoers worship and sing at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,medium group of people,religion,singing,cece winans,vibiana
9. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: American gospel music brother and sister duo, BeBe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,males,females,three people,brother,sister,cece winans,gospel music,vibiana
10. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,five people,cece winans,vibiana
11. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,five people,cece winans,bebe winans,mary mary,vibiana
12. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,three people,cece winans,bebe winans,vibiana
13. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,three people,cece winans,bebe winans,vibiana
14. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Erica Campbell and Cece Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,three people,cece winans,vibiana,erica campbell
15. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,medium group of people,cece winans,vibiana
16. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Music Producer, Aaron Lindsey attends – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,four people,producer,cece winans,vibiana
17. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Major R. Johnson Finley aka MAJOR attends Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,four people,cece winans,vibiana
18. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: American gospel music brother and sister duo, BeBe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,males,females,four people,brother,sister,cece winans,gospel music,vibiana
19. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: American gospel music brother and sister duo, BeBe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,males,females,three people,brother,sister,cece winans,gospel music,bebe winans,vibiana
20. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: DeVon Franklin attends Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,five people,cece winans,vibiana,devon franklin
21. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell aka Mary Mary perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,two people,three quarter length,cece winans,mary mary,vibiana,erica campbell
22. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell aka Mary Mary perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,two people,cece winans,mary mary,vibiana,erica campbell
23. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell aka Mary Mary perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,two people,cece winans,mary mary,vibiana,erica campbell
24. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,five people,cece winans,bebe winans,mary mary,vibiana,erica campbell
25. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,five people,cece winans,bebe winans,mary mary,vibiana
26. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,medium group of people,cece winans,bebe winans,mary mary,vibiana
27. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,five people,cece winans,bebe winans,mary mary,vibiana,erica campbell
28. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mary Mary and Bebe & CeCe Winans perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,four people,cece winans,bebe winans,mary mary,vibiana
29. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Stephen Hill and Chante Moore attend Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,two people,cece winans,chante moore,vibiana
30. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell aka Mary Mary perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,two people,three quarter length,cece winans,mary mary,vibiana,erica campbell
31. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell aka Mary Mary perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,two people,three quarter length,cece winans,mary mary,vibiana,erica campbell
32. Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece WinansSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell aka Mary Mary perform at Verzuz – Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans at Vibiana on April 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,three people,three quarter length,cece winans,mary mary,vibiana,erica campbell