HomeEntertainment News

Vaping While Black: Cops In Ocean City Taser Teen Who Was Reportedly Vaping

Posted June 15, 2021

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-MARYLAND-BEACH

Source: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty


Over the weekend in Ocean City, Md., an incident involving a group of teens accused of vaping by police was videotaped and has since gone viral. One young man who appeared to be taking off his backpack was hit with a taser while the crowd looked on, and another person was tasered for trying to stop the police from using more extreme force.

The Washington Post reports that on Saturday (June 12), a group of teenagers found themselves confronted by Ocean City officers who were attempting to corral the group after accusing them of using a vape device, which is outlawed in the beachside town. One video, which has since gone viral, shows one person backing away and attempting to reach for his backpack to take it off, prompting one of the officers to taser the teen and wrestled him to the ground.

Other accounts from the harrowing moment state that officers kneed one of the teens in the stomach while claiming they were resisting arrest and another person was tasered for trying to break up the melee. In all, four teenagers were arrested and city officials pledge that they will review the actions of the officers but did add that they had the right to use force against any perceived threats by way of their training.

A press statement that went wide after the arrests highlighted that two of the teens, both 19, hailed from Harrisburg, Pa. Apparently, they were warned against using their vape device by officers but were observed again using the vape, and thus they were approached by the officers. After the teen reportedly refused to show his identification, the officers moved in to arrest him. Both teens were released via their own personal recognizance.

The video of the incident is shocking, as it is clear that the teen posed no real threat to the officers and was most likely afraid to escalate things. Not only was the teen tasered, but he was then hog-tied and hauled away as if he just robbed 100 banks. To be fair, the other teen arrested may have disobeyed the order of the cops by picking up a police bike, but his frustrations were no doubt fueled by seeing his friend sprawled out on the ground in pain from the taser.

Screams from the crowd can be heard and most observers felt that the officers’ reaction to stopping the big, bad vapers was over the top. Twitter agreed for the most part, and we’ve got some of those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Vaping While Black: Cops In Ocean City Taser Teen Who Was Reportedly Vaping  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

All facts.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D…
 19 hours ago
06.15.21
10 items
Hella Feelings: Issa Rae Shares Cast Photos From…
 1 day ago
06.15.21
10 items
Vaping While Black: Cops In Ocean City Taser…
 1 day ago
06.15.21
8 items
2021 Father’s Day Grab Bag Of Gifts For…
 1 day ago
06.15.21
15 items
Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over…
 1 day ago
06.15.21
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Looks Like Its Breakfast At Tiffany’s With Tracee…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
For Alicia Keys, Skincare And Affirmations Go Hand-In-Hand
 2 days ago
06.14.21
‘Massa’? Plantation’s Black Overseer Refuses To Apologize For…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
YOU’RE INVITED: Todd Dulaney’s Taking Over Get Up…
 5 days ago
06.11.21
5 Beauty/Fashion Podcasts You Should Tune Into
 5 days ago
06.11.21
12 items
Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation…
 5 days ago
06.11.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In…
 6 days ago
06.10.21
Lady In Red: RHOA’s Tanya Sam Looked Gorgeous…
 6 days ago
06.10.21
Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For…
 7 days ago
06.09.21
Close