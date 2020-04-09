Usher always reminds us that he’s not new to this but true to this when he drops new music. Since the age of 14, the superstar has not let up with his timeless career.

With classics like “Nice and Slow”, “U Got It Bad”, and his newest single “Don’t Waste My Time”, he continuously shows us why over the decades he continues to top the charts. Not only is his voice iconic but the ladies have always loved Usher Raymond.

“Don’t Waste My Time” features Ella Mai and reminds us of life before social distancing. Check out the newest video along with looks over the years.

Usher Then & Now Over The Years [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com