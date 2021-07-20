HomeEntertainment News

Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]

Posted July 20, 2021

Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty


Through all the ups and downs Keyshia Cole had a special bond with her mother Frankie Lons. Monday, July 20th news broke that Cole’s mother passed away at the age of 61. According to TMZ Lons was celebrating her birthday on Sunday when she suffered an overdose. Keyshia Cole’s mother has been open about her decade-long battle with addiction and relapsed while once more on the road to sobriety.

Through this time, we keep the Cole family in our thoughts and prayers.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dead At 61

RELATED: Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos]

RELATED: Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57

Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

