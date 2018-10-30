Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley & Yandy Smith Attend HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire’s ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Screening

Posted October 30, 2018

(New York, NY) – October 29, 2018 – On Monday, Hello Beautiful & Madame Noire presented a special screening of Tyler Perry’s first rated R, romantic comedy, Nobody’s Fool. Over 150 influencers filled the upscale cinema, iPic Theater located at the Fulton market in NYC. Every plush seat in the house was filled as the crowd of mover and shakers received and intro by the films director, Tyler Perry, after a warm welcome from Senior Content Director for the Women’s Division at iOne Digital, Brande Victorian. After the movie, the evening’s host, Yandy Smith-Harris, took the stage to keep the crowd hype, and introduce the night’s moderator, Deputy Editor for Hello Beautiful, Shamika Sanders, who executed an energetic Q&A with two of the movie’s stars, Tika Sumpter and Amber Riley.

The evening ended with a post reception in the Tuck Room, a modern speakeasy for hand crafted cocktails, located upstairs in iPic Theaters, sponsored by MARTELL. Notables in the building included, Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley, Yandy Smith-Harris, Safaree, Laquan Smith (Designer), Krystal Garner (Winner of BET’s #GrandHustle), Darnell King & Santos Garcia ( BET’s #HustleinBK), Mouse Jones (BET’s I’ll apologize Later) and Avielle Amor (Beauty Influencer), just to name a few.

Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley & Yandy Smith Attend HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire’s ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Screening was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

