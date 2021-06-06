Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dominated the headlines again on Sunday with the announcement of the birth of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

The ecstatic couple announced the news with a lengthy post on their website Archwell, revealing that their new addition made her debut on Friday. This is the couple’s second child, joining her older brother Archie, 2.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA,” the statement reads

She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

During their earth-shattering interview with Oprah earlier this year, the couple remained mum on when their baby would arrive., but did confirm they were expecting a girl.

In their birth announcement, they also confirmed the obvious, that Lilibet is named after Prince Harry’s grandmother and mother.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement continues.

The couple also gave a note of thanks for the outpouring of encouragement and support.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting a second child on Valentine’s Day on social media. Their daughter’s arrival is especially near and dear to their hearts after Meghan shared she experienced a miscarriage last summer.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in an honest and heartbreaking essay for The New York Times.

