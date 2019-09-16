CLOSE
Truth Hurts: LIZZO At Her SOLD OUT Cuz I Love You Too Tour Stop In NC

Posted 18 hours ago

Lizzo brought the flute baby! She brought out all boys and girls that sing along to her songs in the shower. The SOLD OUT arena roared with fans of not just her latest project, Cuz’ I Love You with that number 1 hit Truth Hurts , but her 2016 EP Coconut Oil.

The beautiful twerking flutist promoted self-love and created an energy , that shined off every person that left out of the arena. She makes it easy to love her. The Hustlers’ actress is far from shy and it’s clear she’s only getting started.

“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b**ch” -LIZZO {Truth Hurts}

 

Truth Hurts: LIZZO At Her SOLD OUT Cuz I Love You Too Tour Stop In NC was originally published on hiphopnc.com

