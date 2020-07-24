CLOSE
This Is 50?! Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s Aging Backwards [PHOTOS]

Posted 14 hours ago

On this day (July 24) in 1969, a star was born: Jennifer Lopez.

As Biography.com notes, the Bronx, NY native “began her career as a dancer, appearing in stage musicals and various music videos. In 1990, she won a national competition and earned a spot dancing on the popular Fox comedy television series In Living Color as one of the “Fly Girls.” A series of small acting jobs followed, including parts in two more series and a TV movie, Nurses on the Line: The Crash of Flight 7, in 1993.” From there, she went on to star in movies and release albums, making her one of the most sought out global entertainers of our time.

It’s hard to believe Jennifer Lopez is 51. As we celebrate her birthday today, check out these gorgeous photos that look like the mama of two is aging backwards…

