Dior hosted a ‘Dior Addict’ event to celebrate the launch of Dior Lacquer Plump ($37.00 at Dior.com), a formula that’s like a lip gloss and a lip stain all in one. The event brought out a slew of models and Hollywood it girls. Click through our gallery to see The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green, model Winnie Harlow, Serayah, and more. Paris Jackson, model Bella Hadid and other starlets enjoyed the evening as well.

These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior Addict Event In L.A. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com