These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior Addict Event In L.A.

Dior hosted a ‘Dior Addict’ event to celebrate the launch of Dior Lacquer Plump ($37.00 at Dior.com), a formula that’s like a lip gloss and a lip stain all in one. The event brought out a slew of models and Hollywood it girls. Click through our gallery to see The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green, model Winnie Harlow, Serayah, and more. Paris Jackson, model Bella Hadid and other starlets enjoyed the evening as well.
1. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREEN
In Dior Spring/Summer 2018.
2. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREEN
The Walking Dead actress looked fabulous in a mosaic-esq bodice and see through polka dotted green skirt.
3. WINNIE HARLOW
In fur and Dior Spring/Summer 2018.
4. WINNIE HARLOW
The bodice of this dress gives off bedroom vibes.
5. WINNIE HARLOW
Styling wise, the dress compliments so nicely against the fur. Gorgeous!
6. WINNIE HARLOW
The model wears the delicate and sexy dress perfectly!
7. WINNIE HARLOW
She paired the look with black pumps.
8. WINNIE HARLOW
9. SKAI JACKSON
In Dior Spring/Summer 2018.
10. SKAI JACKSON
Styled by Zadrian Smith.
11. SERAYAH
Giving off a 60’s vibe in this checkered print.
12. SERAYAH
In Dior.