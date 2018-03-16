HomeLifestyle

These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior Addict Event In L.A.

Posted March 16, 2018

Dior hosted a ‘Dior Addict’ event to celebrate the launch of Dior Lacquer Plump ($37.00 at Dior.com), a formula that’s like a lip gloss and a lip stain all in one. The event brought out a slew of models and Hollywood it girls. Click through our gallery to see The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green, model Winnie Harlow, Serayah, and more. Paris Jackson, model Bella Hadid and other starlets enjoyed the evening as well.

These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior Addict Event In L.A. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREEN

SONEQUA MARTIN-GREEN

In Dior Spring/Summer 2018.

2. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREEN

SONEQUA MARTIN-GREEN

The Walking Dead actress looked fabulous in a mosaic-esq bodice and see through polka dotted green skirt.

3. WINNIE HARLOW

WINNIE HARLOW

In fur and Dior Spring/Summer 2018.

4. WINNIE HARLOW

View this post on Instagram

🖤@DIORMAKEUP #DIORADDICT 🖤

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

The bodice of this dress gives off bedroom vibes.

5. WINNIE HARLOW

Styling wise, the dress compliments so nicely against the fur. Gorgeous!

6. WINNIE HARLOW

View this post on Instagram

One Night Only 🖤

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

The model wears the delicate and sexy dress perfectly!

7. WINNIE HARLOW

She paired the look with black pumps.

8. WINNIE HARLOW

9. SKAI JACKSON

In Dior Spring/Summer 2018.

10. SKAI JACKSON

Styled by Zadrian Smith.

11. SERAYAH

Giving off a 60’s vibe in this checkered print.

12. SERAYAH

In Dior.

