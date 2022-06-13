LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Father’s Day is fast approaching. While it doesn’t seem to land with the universal hype as Mother’s Day (can you tell a dad is writing this?), it’s still an extremely important day nonetheless!

Fathers play a vital role in the typical family structure. Not only do they bring a sense of physical and emotional security, but they’re also often the lawmakers, rule enforcers, and grill masters of the house. In just about every measurable statistic, active fathers have massive impacts on the overall health and development of their children.

For example, according to Child and Family Research, did you know that kids with active fathers have a 39% better chance of getting straight A’s in school? Or that they’re 60% less likely to be suspended or expelled? Those are just two very good reasons to celebrate our dads.

Plus, we’ve got the best jokes.

Are you ready for Father’s Day? Check out the following Tweets and Instagram posts, then share your favorites with the special father in your life!

These Father’s Day Tweets Will Warm Your Heart… and Make You Laugh! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com