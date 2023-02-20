In with the old, out with the new! Yup, you read that right! The new year is in full swing, and people are gearing up for a bigger and better 2023. And while many things are new, some fashion trends are mostly staying the same (at least for the first quarter of the year).
This year is all about effortless slays. A lot of last year’s cool fashions are spilling over into 2023, and the fashion enthusiasts are all for sporting simple looks that make grand statements. Trends such as vintage pieces, 90’s ensembles, luxe dresses, and comfy sets are here to stay. This year you can expect to see a lot of leisure outfits, classic garbs, matching pieces, and fabulous frocks fit for any occasion.
Of course, we at HelloBeautiful always recommend that you do your own thing when it comes to style. But we’ve got you covered if you need to set your 2023 wardrobe up for chic success. Below are a few fashion staples you need to add to your 2023 wardrobe to stay on-trend.
All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
These Fashion Staples Should Be In Your 2023 Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. VintageSource:Courtesy of Website
According to consumer reports, resale clothing will be even more popular in 2023. So, while you’re shopping for new looks, don’t forget the old ones. Vintage clothing offers a one-of-kind classic slay. And if you want your wardrobe to stand out, add some throwbacks to it.Shop Now
2. LoafersSource:Courtesy of Website
The 90’s aesthetics is a vibe that will never part from the fashion industry, and it’s the foundation upon which many styles are built. This year make sure you add some leather loafers to your shopping list. These shoes scream ’90s girl and can be worn with dresses or jeans.Shop Now
3. Small PursesSource:Courtesy of Website
Small purses aren’t going anywhere! Even though you can’t fit anything but lipstick inside of them, these convenient handbags add the right amount of pizazz to your look. Headed to a cocktail party or got a hot date? Keep it cute and simple with a small handbag.Shop Now
4. Cargo PantsSource:Courtesy of Website
Replace some of those distressed jeans with cargo pants. This year the relaxed baggy look is in, and what better way to slay effortlessly than in cargo pants?! Wear them with heels for a dressy look, or pair them with sneakers for a casual ensemble.Shop Now
5. Thigh-high BootsSource:Courtesy of Website
Boots will never go out of style. And in 2023, the boots are climbing higher up the leg, honey. Get yourself a pair of thigh-high boots and turn up your sexy. Whether you’re rocking jeans or a dress, these boots will have your outfit on fire!Shop Now
6. ColorsSource:Courtesy of Website
This year will be bright, and our outfits will match the vividness! While neutral colors make great fashion statements and can be matched with anything, colorful ensembles are taking center stage for 2023.Shop Now
7. SetsSource:Courtesy of Naked Wardrobe
Sets became a thing during Covid, and they are not going anywhere any time soon. These convenient outfits can go from day to night and take the thinking out of putting together a look.Shop Now
8. Comfort WearSource:Courtesy of Hanifa
As aforementioned, this year is all about slaying effortlessly. Comfort will be a part of the fashion regime, and everything stretchy and easy is a must-have. Think loungewear but with an extra umph.Shop Now