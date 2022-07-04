These Essence Fest Beauties Honored National CROWN Day With Fierce Hairstyles

What better way to celebrate National Crown Day than at Essence Fest?! Often referred to as the “Superbowl for Black women,” this festival offers a myriad of fabulous hairstyles floating around!
CROWN Day commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the first CROWN Act which mobilized the nation to end hair discrimination. It is a national alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty, and Color Of Change. The CROWN Act stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.
Essence Fest is a safe space for Black women to be their authentic selves. This entire function encourages individuality when it comes to beauty and style. Fun hairdos like bold bald heads and voluminous afros are plentiful during this weekend. And to honor this momentous day, it is only right that we capture ladies who unapologetically embraced their crown during the fest. Get into these phenomenal hairstyles below!
1. MayaSource:Samjah Iman
Maya came through Essence with glowing skin and a popping afro! Her nourished curls flowed beautifully as she enjoyed the festivities.
2. ChailaSource:Samjah Iman
Chaila swung her gorgeous locs all around New Orleans for Essence Fest. Her blonde color matched perfectly with her brown skin.
3. CharliySource:Samjah Iman
Blonde was the theme for the natural girls at Essence Fest. Charliy’s short afro was cute and styled to perfection.
4. YadieSource:Samjah Iman
Yadie gave her locs a little pizazz with a funky twist, up-do. We love the creativity!
5. BrieSource:Samjah Iman
Brie turned her closely cropped ‘do up with a spicy goldish-brown color. Her Africa-shaped earrings looked great with her hairstyle.
6. ShakiraSource:Samjah Iman
Shakira’s crown was fierce. She twisted it up into a bun so that her shaved sides would be on display. Her gold, drop earrings set her style off.
7. RizSource:Samjah Iman
Riz rocked her bald look proudly. Her side part was fresh, displaying her creativity.
8. AmySource:Samjah Iman
Amy was a sight to see with her short, platinum ‘do. Her jazzy earrings brought her exotic look together.