LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and the fashions are marvelous. Everything from distressed denim to peekaboo bras and oversized jackets has been seen on the runways. And while we love fashion week for the upcoming style forecast, we also enjoy seeing all the fly celebrities attending the shows.

Fashion week is an exciting time for fashion lovers because we get to see what looks will be popular in the upcoming months. The runway styles are always often creative and full of pizzaz. But it’s the celebrities’ outfits that give us the inspiration we seek. The who’s who among our favorite stars have been stomping up and down the Milan streets looking like style gods and goddesses. People like Savannah James and Halle Bailey have been serving looks galore, and we are soaking up their style genius.

If you’re looking for style inspiration or simply want to drool over your faves sitting front row, we’ve got you covered. Below are five of our favorite personalities who brought the style to Milan Fashion Week.

These Celebs Brought The Style To Milan Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com