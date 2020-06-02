CLOSE
The Playlist We Need Right Now Created By Our Radio One Listeners

Posted 24 hours ago

 

Young Black Male businessman listening to music

As we celebrate Black Music Month this June, it’s important to use our music as a healing tool. Whether you are out on the frontline working or protesting and need a release or motivation to keep going, we have the playlist for you. Our faithful listeners around the DMV have submitted a few songs to get us through these times because unfortunately this isn’t the first time and may not be the last.

Music has been a safe place of expression for many years in our culture. The songs in our playlist are to show you are not alone and we understand. Please let us know what other songs or other activities are helping you during these times.

We hear you. We see you. We are you.

1. Brandy, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Wyclef Jean, and Ashanti – Wake Up Everybody

2. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

3. Michael Jackson – They Don’t Care About Us

4. Childish Gambino – This Is America

5. Wale – Sue Me (feat. Kelly Price)

6. Kendrick Lamar – DNA.

7. KRS-One – Sound of da Police

8. The Black Eyed Peas – Where Is The Love?

9. Kendrick Lamar – Alright

10. Duke Ellington and Mahalia Jackson – Come Sunday

11. Sounds of Blackness – Optimistic

12. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come

13. James Brown – Say It Loud, I’m Black & I’m Proud

14. Kenneth Whalum ft. Big K.R.I.T. – Might Not Be Ok

15. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Redemption Song

16. Usher – Chains by Film the Future ft. Nas, Bibi Bourelly

17. Jorja Smith – Blue Lights

18. Common – Black America Again ft. Stevie Wonder

19. Jamila Woods – Blk Girl Soldier

20. India Arie – Strength, Courage and Wisdom

21. Solange (feat. Lil Wayne) – Mad

22. 2pac – Keep Ya Head Up

23. Esperanza Spalding – Black Gold

24. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

25. Kirk Franklin – Revolution

